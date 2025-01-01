DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewPositionSet 

ViewPositionSet

Sets a viewpoint on a 3D scene.

void  ViewPositionSet(
   const DXVector3  &position      // viewpoint position
   );

Parameters

&position

[in]  Setting a viewpoint position on a 3D scene.

Return Value

None.

Note

Setting a viewpoint position using ViewPositionSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().