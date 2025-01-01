MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewPositionSet
ViewPositionSet
Sets a viewpoint on a 3D scene.
void ViewPositionSet(
Parameters
&position
[in] Setting a viewpoint position on a 3D scene.
Return Value
None.
Note
Setting a viewpoint position using ViewPositionSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().