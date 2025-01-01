DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DAmbientColorSet 

AmbientColorSet

Sets the color and intensity of the ambient all-round lighting.

void  AmbientColorSet(
   const DXColor  &ambient_color      // all-round lighting color and intensity
   );

Parameters

&ambient_color

[in]  All-round lighting color.

Return Value

No

Note

Intensity is set in the alpha channel of the DXColor structure.