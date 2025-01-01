3D graphics

The section features the classes for the three-dimensional graphics development. The classes are based on the functions for working with DirectX. CCnavas3D is a base class containing the methods for managing camera and lighting, as well as featuring the manager of graphic resources – textures, shaders, vertex buffers, indexes and shader parameters.

To start working with the library, simply read the article How to create 3D graphics using DirectX in MetaTrader 5.

Besides, there are the classes of the scene base objects, such as a box, a three-dimensional surface on user data and an arbitrary grid.