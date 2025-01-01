MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DProjectionMatrixSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ProjectionMatrixSet
Calculates and sets a 3D coordinate projection matrix to a 2D frame.
|
void ProjectionMatrixSet(
Parameters
fov
[in] Field of view width in radians to create a scene projection.
aspect_ratio
[in] 2D frame aspect ratio.
z_near
[in] Distance to the near clipping plane.
z_far
[in] Distance to the far clipping plane.
Return Value
None.
Note
2D frame displays only projections of 3D objects falling into the specified field of view and located between the near and far clipping planes.