MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewTargetSet
ViewTargetSet
Sets the coordinates of the point a gaze is directed at.
void ViewTargetSet(
Parameters
&target
[in] Coordinates of the point a gaze is directed at.
Return Value
None.
Note
Used to fix the gaze at one scene point when moving the viewpoint.
Setting a new target coordinate using ViewRotationSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().
ViewTargetSet() is used together with ViewUpDirectionSet() to define the gaze direction.