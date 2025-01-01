DocumentationSections
Sets the coordinates of the point a gaze is directed at.

void  ViewTargetSet(
   const DXVector3  &target      // target coordinates
   );

Parameters

&target

[in]  Coordinates of the point a gaze is directed at.

Return Value

None.

Note

Used to fix the gaze at one scene point when moving the viewpoint.

Setting a new target coordinate using ViewRotationSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().

ViewTargetSet() is used together with ViewUpDirectionSet() to define the gaze direction.