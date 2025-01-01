DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLavorare con DirectXDXShaderTexturesSet 

DXShaderTexturesSet

Imposta le texture dello shader.

bool  DXShaderTexturesSet(
   int          shader,         // handle dello shader
   const  int&  textures[]      // array degli handle della struttura
   );

Parametri

shader

[in] Handle di uno shader creato in DXShaderCreate().

textures[]

[in] Array degli handle texture creati utilizzando DXTextureCreate().

Valore di Ritorno

In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .

Nota

La grandezza dell'array di texture dovrebbe essere uguale al numero di oggetti Texture2D dichiarati nel codice shader.