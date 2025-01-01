MQL5 RiferimentoLavorare con DirectXDXShaderTexturesSet
DXShaderTexturesSet
Imposta le texture dello shader.
bool DXShaderTexturesSet(
Parametri
shader
[in] Handle di uno shader creato in DXShaderCreate().
textures[]
[in] Array degli handle texture creati utilizzando DXTextureCreate().
Valore di Ritorno
In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .
Nota
La grandezza dell'array di texture dovrebbe essere uguale al numero di oggetti Texture2D dichiarati nel codice shader.