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Indicators

Tymen_STARC_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Tymen STARC Bands indicator - MA+ATR bands.

It has seven input parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • MA period - MA calculation period
  • Method - type of applied MA
  • Applied price - price used for calculations
  • ATR coefficient - ATR coefficient of external bands
  • ATR middle coefficient - ATR coefficient of internal bands
  • Show middle lines - display the middle MA line

The Moving Averages types which can be used for the Tymen STARC Bands:

Calculation:

Middle = MA
Highest = MA + ATR coefficient * ATR
Top = MA + ATR middle coefficient * ATR
Bottom = MA - ATR middle coefficient * ATR
Lowest = MA - ATR coefficient * ATR

where:

MA = MovingAverage(Applied price, MA period, Method)
ATR = AverageTrueRange(ATR period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23313

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