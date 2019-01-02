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Tymen_STARC_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Tymen STARC Bands indicator - MA+ATR bands.
It has seven input parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- MA period - MA calculation period
- Method - type of applied MA
- Applied price - price used for calculations
- ATR coefficient - ATR coefficient of external bands
- ATR middle coefficient - ATR coefficient of internal bands
- Show middle lines - display the middle MA line
The Moving Averages types which can be used for the Tymen STARC Bands:
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
Calculation:
Middle = MA
Highest = MA + ATR coefficient * ATR
Top = MA + ATR middle coefficient * ATR
Bottom = MA - ATR middle coefficient * ATR
Lowest = MA - ATR coefficient * ATR
where:
MA = MovingAverage(Applied price, MA period, Method)
ATR = AverageTrueRange(ATR period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23313
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