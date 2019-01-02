TriMAgen - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TriMAgen is a Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers. It has two input parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price - price used for calculations Calculation: TriMAgen = SUM / Len2 where:

SUM = sum of SMA(Applied price, Len1) within the Len2 range

Len1 = Floor((Period+1.0)/2) Len2 = Ceil((Period+1.0)/2)