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Indicators

TriMAgen - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TriMAgen.mq5 (7.6 KB) view
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TriMAgen is a Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - price used for calculations

Calculation:

TriMAgen = SUM / Len2

where:

SUM = sum of SMA(Applied price, Len1) within the Len2 range

Len1 = Floor((Period+1.0)/2)

Len2 = Ceil((Period+1.0)/2)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23109

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