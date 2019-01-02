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TriMAgen - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TriMAgen is a Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - price used for calculations
Calculation:
TriMAgen = SUM / Len2
where:
SUM = sum of SMA(Applied price, Len1) within the Len2 range
Len1 = Floor((Period+1.0)/2)
Len2 = Ceil((Period+1.0)/2)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23109
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