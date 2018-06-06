Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ILRS_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4919
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Integral Linear Regression Moving Average (ILRS MA).
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculation:
ILRS[i] = (N*Sum1 - Sum*Sumy)/(Sum*Sum - N*Sum2) + MVA(I,N)
where
Sum = N*(N-1)*0.5, Sum2 = N*(N-1)*(2*N-1)/6, Sum1 = 1*Price[i-1] + 2*Price[i-2] + … + (N-1)*Price[i-N+1], Sumy = Price[i] + Price[i-1] + … + Price[i-N+1], MVA(i,N) – a simple moving average (SMA), N - Period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20443
Dominant_Color
An indicator of the dominant direction of closing of bars.TriMA
Triangular Moving Average.
Donchain counter
A trading system based on the Donchian Channel indicator.Important_Extremums
An indicator of important extremums.