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Indicators

ILRS_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ILRS_MA.mq5 (9.06 KB) view
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Integral Linear Regression Moving Average (ILRS MA).

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

ILRS[i] = (N*Sum1 - Sum*Sumy)/(Sum*Sum - N*Sum2) + MVA(I,N)

where

Sum = N*(N-1)*0.5,
Sum2 = N*(N-1)*(2*N-1)/6,
Sum1 = 1*Price[i-1] + 2*Price[i-2] + … + (N-1)*Price[i-N+1],
Sumy = Price[i] + Price[i-1] + … + Price[i-N+1],
MVA(i,N) – a simple moving average (SMA),
N - Period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20443

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