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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GeoMean_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple moving average calculated by the geometric mean method.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19954
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