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3TF_Stochastic_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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'Three timeframes Stochastic Average' displays in a separate window three Stochastic Oscillators of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.
The indicator has twelve input parameters:
- Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
- Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
- Stochastic Slowing - stochastic %slowing period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - sloping lines
- First Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the first Stochastic indicator
- Second Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the second Stochastic indicator
- Third Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the third Stochastic indicator
- Show first Stochastic - show the first Stochastic indicator
- Show second Stochastic - show the second Stochastic indicator
- Show third Stochastic - show the third Stochastic indicator
Fig.1. Three timeframes Stochastic Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Three timeframes Stochastic Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23314
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3TF_RSI_Average
Three timeframes RSI AverageDynamic averaging
The EA implements averaging of positions. The average iStdDev is calculated in a sliding window.