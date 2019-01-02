'Three timeframes Stochastic Average' displays in a separate window three Stochastic Oscillators of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.

The indicator has twelve input parameters:

Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period

- stochastic %K line calculation period Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period

- stochastic %D line calculation period Stochastic Slowing - stochastic %slowing period

- stochastic %slowing period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines First Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the first Stochastic indicator

- the timeframe of the first Stochastic indicator Second Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the second Stochastic indicator

- the timeframe of the second Stochastic indicator Third Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the third Stochastic indicator

- the timeframe of the third Stochastic indicator Show first Stochastic - show the first Stochastic indicator

- show the first Stochastic indicator Show second Stochastic - show the second Stochastic indicator

- show the second Stochastic indicator Show third Stochastic - show the third Stochastic indicator