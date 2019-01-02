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Indicators

3TF_Stochastic_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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'Three timeframes Stochastic Average' displays in a separate window three Stochastic Oscillators of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.

The indicator has twelve input parameters:

  • Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
  • Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
  • Stochastic Slowing - stochastic %slowing period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • First Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the first Stochastic indicator
  • Second Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the second Stochastic indicator
  • Third Stochastic timeframe - the timeframe of the third Stochastic indicator
  • Show first Stochastic - show the first Stochastic indicator
  • Show second Stochastic - show the second Stochastic indicator
  • Show third Stochastic - show the third Stochastic indicator

Fig.1. Three timeframes Stochastic Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Three timeframes Stochastic Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23314

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