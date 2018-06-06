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EVWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A weighted moving average of volumes.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
total = Sum(volume, Period);
EVWMA = ((total-volume)*EVWMA[-1] + volume[period]*close) / total;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20334