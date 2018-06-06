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Indicators

EVWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
EVWMA.mq5 (12.19 KB) view
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A weighted moving average of volumes.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

total = Sum(volume, Period);

EVWMA = ((total-volume)*EVWMA[-1] + volume[period]*close) / total;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20334

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