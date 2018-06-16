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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
IT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows John Ehlers trendline on the price chart.
Calculations:
Instantaneous Trendline = MVA(Price, Period) + SmoothSlope/2,
where:
SmoothSlope[i] = (Slope[i] + 2*Slope[i-1] + 2*Slope[i-2] + Slope[i-3])/6, Slope[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20569
CC
John Ehlers Cyclic Component Indicator.AwesomeMod
Modified Awesome Oscillator.
Stochastic_Fast
Fast Stochastic.Stochastic_Slow
Slow Stochastic.