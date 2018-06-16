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Indicators

IT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
(6)
Published:
IT.mq5 (8.83 KB) view
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The indicator shows John Ehlers trendline on the price chart.

Calculations:

Instantaneous Trendline = MVA(Price, Period) + SmoothSlope/2,

where:

SmoothSlope[i] = (Slope[i] + 2*Slope[i-1] + 2*Slope[i-2] + Slope[i-3])/6,
Slope[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20569

CC CC

John Ehlers Cyclic Component Indicator.

AwesomeMod AwesomeMod

Modified Awesome Oscillator.

Stochastic_Fast Stochastic_Fast

Fast Stochastic.

Stochastic_Slow Stochastic_Slow

Slow Stochastic.