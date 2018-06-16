IT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator shows John Ehlers trendline on the price chart. Calculations: Instantaneous Trendline = MVA(Price, Period) + SmoothSlope/2, where: SmoothSlope[i] = (Slope[i] + 2*Slope[i-1] + 2*Slope[i-2] + Slope[i-3])/6, Slope[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period+1]