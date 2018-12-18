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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZeroLagEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average indicator is an exponential moving average with the minimum delay.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
ZeroLagEMA = Alpha * (2.0*AppliedPrice-LagAppliedPrice) + (1.0-Alpha) * PrevZeroLagEMA
where:
Alpha = 2.0 / (Period+1)
Lag = Ceil((Period-1)/2.0)
LagAppliedPrice - AppliedPrice on Lag bar
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22439
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