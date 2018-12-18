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Indicators

ZeroLagEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ZeroLagEMA.mq5 (7.59 KB) view
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Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average indicator is an exponential moving average with the minimum delay.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

ZeroLagEMA = Alpha * (2.0*AppliedPrice-LagAppliedPrice) + (1.0-Alpha) * PrevZeroLagEMA

where:

Alpha = 2.0 / (Period+1)
Lag = Ceil((Period-1)/2.0)
LagAppliedPrice - AppliedPrice on Lag bar






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22439

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