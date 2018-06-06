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Indicators

LSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
LSMA.mq5 (7.56 KB) view
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A Moving Average calculated by the least squares method.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

LSMA[i]=Sum/L2

where

Sum[i] = (Period - N)*Price[i] + (Period - N - 1)*Price[i-1] + … + (1 - N)*Price[i-Period+1],
N = (Period + 1)/3,
L2 = Period*(Period + 1)/6

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20422

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