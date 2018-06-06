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LSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A Moving Average calculated by the least squares method.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculation:
LSMA[i]=Sum/L2
where
Sum[i] = (Period - N)*Price[i] + (Period - N - 1)*Price[i-1] + … + (1 - N)*Price[i-Period+1], N = (Period + 1)/3, L2 = Period*(Period + 1)/6
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20422
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