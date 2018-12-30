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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Based on the description from here : Advance-decline line the indicator counts advances and declines of the symbol it is applied to (instead of counting some other instruments, and that is why the "self" in the name comes. Seems to be useful in the "self" form too. Also, since the color change on the slope change alone is not too reliable a signal, this version is adding floating levels to assess the trend (and signals). You can use color changes on :
- slope change
- outer (floating) levels cross
- middle (floating) level cross
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
PS: the big picture" example
Self advance decline line
Self advance decline lineExtended normalized RSI - on chart version
Extended normalized RSI - on chart version
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