CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8642
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Based on the description from here : Advance-decline line the indicator counts advances and declines of the symbol it is applied to (instead of counting some other instruments, and that is why the "self" in the name comes. Seems to be useful in the "self" form too. Also, since the color change on the slope change alone is not too reliable a signal, this version is adding floating levels to assess the trend (and signals). You can use color changes on :

  • slope change
  • outer (floating) levels cross
  • middle (floating) level cross

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


PS: the big picture" example


Self advance decline line Self advance decline line

Self advance decline line

Extended normalized RSI - on chart version Extended normalized RSI - on chart version

Extended normalized RSI - on chart version

Tymen_STARC_Bands_MTF Tymen_STARC_Bands_MTF

The Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands indicator

Tymen_STARC_Bands Tymen_STARC_Bands

The Tymen STARC Bands indicator