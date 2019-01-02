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Indicators

3TF_RSI_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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'Three timeframes RSI Average' displays in a separate window three Relative Strength Index indicator of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.

It has ten input parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • First RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first RSI
  • Second RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second RSI
  • Third RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third RSI
  • Show first RSI - show the first RSI indicator
  • Show second RSI - show the second RSI indicator
  • Show third RSI - show the third RSI indicator

Fig.1. Three timeframes RSI Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Three timeframes RSI Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23317

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