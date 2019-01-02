'Three timeframes RSI Average' displays in a separate window three Relative Strength Index indicator of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.

It has ten input parameters:

RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines First RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first RSI

- the timeframe of the first RSI Second RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second RSI

- the timeframe of the second RSI Third RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third RSI

- the timeframe of the third RSI Show first RSI - show the first RSI indicator

- show the first RSI indicator Show second RSI - show the second RSI indicator

- show the second RSI indicator Show third RSI - show the third RSI indicator