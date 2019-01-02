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3TF_RSI_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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'Three timeframes RSI Average' displays in a separate window three Relative Strength Index indicator of the specified timeframes, as well as their average value.
It has ten input parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - sloping lines
- First RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the first RSI
- Second RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the second RSI
- Third RSI timeframe - the timeframe of the third RSI
- Show first RSI - show the first RSI indicator
- Show second RSI - show the second RSI indicator
- Show third RSI - show the third RSI indicator
Fig.1. Three timeframes RSI Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Three timeframes RSI Average, H4, H8 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23317
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