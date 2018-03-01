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Indicators

Median Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MedianMA.mq5 (8.39 KB) view
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Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.

A sorted array of prices for the specified period is used for calculating the moving average. A value from the array of prices with the following index is used:

  • (N-1)/2 - for an odd N;
  • ([N/2] + [N/2 + 1])/2 - for an even N.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19891

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