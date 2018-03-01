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Median Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.
A sorted array of prices for the specified period is used for calculating the moving average. A value from the array of prices with the following index is used:
- (N-1)/2 - for an odd N;
- ([N/2] + [N/2 + 1])/2 - for an even N.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19891
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