Median MA is a moving average, which is calculated using the median price for a given period.

A sorted array of prices for the specified period is used for calculating the moving average. A value from the array of prices with the following index is used:

(N-1)/2 - for an odd N;

- for an odd N; ([N/2] + [N/2 + 1])/2 - for an even N.

The indicator has two input parameters: