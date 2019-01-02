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Tymen_STARC_Bands_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands is a multi-timeframe version of the Tymen STARC Bands indicator. Shows three Tymen STARC Bands indicators with different parameters and timeframes on the current chart.
It has twenty six input parameters:
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - sloping lines
- Show middle lines - show middle lines of Tymen STARC Bands
- Show first Tymen STARC Bands - draw the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- First bands timeframe - timeframe the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- First bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands
- First bands MA period - MA calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands
- First bands Method - MA type of the first Tymen STARC Bands
- First bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the first Tymen STARC Bands
- First bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands
- First bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands
- Show second Tymen STARC Bands - draw the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- Second bands timeframe - timeframe the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- Second bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Second bands MA period - MA calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Second bands Method - MA type of the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Second bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Second bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Second bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands
- Show third Tymen STARC Bands - draw the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- Third bands timeframe - timeframe the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator
- Third bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands
- Third bands MA period- MA calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands
- Third bands Method - MA type of the third Tymen STARC Bands
- Third bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the third Tymen STARC Bands
- Third bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands
- Third bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands
The types of Moving Averages, which can be used for each of the three Tymen STARC Bands:
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
Fig.1. Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands, H4, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands, H4, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23312
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