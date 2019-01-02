Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands is a multi-timeframe version of the Tymen STARC Bands indicator. Shows three Tymen STARC Bands indicators with different parameters and timeframes on the current chart.



It has twenty six input parameters:

Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - sloping lines

- sloping lines Show middle lines - show middle lines of Tymen STARC Bands

- show middle lines of Tymen STARC Bands Show first Tymen STARC Bands - draw the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- draw the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator First bands timeframe - timeframe the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- timeframe the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator First bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands

- ATR calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands First bands MA period - MA calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands First bands Method - MA type of the first Tymen STARC Bands

- MA type of the first Tymen STARC Bands First bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the first Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation price of the first Tymen STARC Bands First bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands

- external ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands First bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands

- internal ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands Show second Tymen STARC Bands - draw the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- draw the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator Second bands timeframe - timeframe the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- timeframe the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator Second bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands

- ATR calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands Second bands MA period - MA calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands Second bands Method - MA type of the second Tymen STARC Bands

- MA type of the second Tymen STARC Bands Second bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the second Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation price of the second Tymen STARC Bands Second bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands

- external ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands Second bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands

- internal ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands Show third Tymen STARC Bands - draw the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- draw the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator Third bands timeframe - timeframe the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator

- timeframe the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator Third bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands

- ATR calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands Third bands MA period - MA calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands Third bands Method - MA type of the third Tymen STARC Bands

- MA type of the third Tymen STARC Bands Third bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the third Tymen STARC Bands

- MA calculation price of the third Tymen STARC Bands Third bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands

- external ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands Third bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands



