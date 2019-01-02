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Indicators

Tymen_STARC_Bands_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands is a multi-timeframe version of the Tymen STARC Bands indicator. Shows three Tymen STARC Bands indicators with different parameters and timeframes on the current chart.

It has twenty six input parameters:

  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - sloping lines
  • Show middle lines - show middle lines of Tymen STARC Bands
  • Show first Tymen STARC Bands - draw the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • First bands timeframe - timeframe the first Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • First bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • First bands MA period - MA calculation period for the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • First bands Method - MA type of the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • First bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • First bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • First bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the first Tymen STARC Bands
  • Show second Tymen STARC Bands - draw the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • Second bands timeframe - timeframe the second Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • Second bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Second bands MA period - MA calculation period for the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Second bands Method - MA type of the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Second bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Second bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Second bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the second Tymen STARC Bands
  • Show third Tymen STARC Bands - draw the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • Third bands timeframe - timeframe the third Tymen STARC Bands indicator
  • Third bands ATR period - ATR calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands
  • Third bands MA period- MA calculation period for the third Tymen STARC Bands
  • Third bands Method - MA type of the third Tymen STARC Bands
  • Third bands Applied price - MA calculation price of the third Tymen STARC Bands
  • Third bands ATR coefficient - external ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands
  • Third bands ATR middle coefficient - internal ATR period of the third Tymen STARC Bands

The types of Moving Averages, which can be used for each of the three Tymen STARC Bands:

Fig.1. Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands, H4, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands, H4, H12 and D1 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23312

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