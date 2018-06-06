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TriMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Triangular Moving Average.
Calculation:
TriMA[i] = (MVA(i,N) + MVA(i-1,N) + … + MVA(i-N+1,N))/N
where
MVA(i,N) – a simple moving average (SMA), N=(Period+1)/2
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20437
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