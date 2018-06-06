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Indicators

TriMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TriMA.mq5 (12.6 KB) view
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Triangular Moving Average.

Calculation:

TriMA[i] = (MVA(i,N) + MVA(i-1,N) + … + MVA(i-N+1,N))/N

where

MVA(i,N) – a simple moving average (SMA),
N=(Period+1)/2

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20437

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