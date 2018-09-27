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Indicators

WMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
WMA.mq5 (8.48 KB) view
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The Wilder's Smoothing Average (WMA) indicator.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

WMA = (Applied price - PrevWMA) * k + PrevWMA

where:

k = 1/Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21684

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