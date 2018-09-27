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WMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Wilder's Smoothing Average (WMA) indicator.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
WMA = (Applied price - PrevWMA) * k + PrevWMA
where:
k = 1/Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21684
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