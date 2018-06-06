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Indicators

HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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HMA.mq5 (14.44 KB) view
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Alan Hull's Moving Average.

Since the classical Moving Average is calculated using symbol's prices received in the past period, that MA lags behind the current price activity. This is the main drawback of the Moving Average.

The HMA indicator takes into account this limitation. Hull's Moving Average is an indicator, which not only smooths price fluctuations, but also levels out the price lag. Hull's Moving Average can solve this problem through using the square root of the period instead of the period itself, which is used in the classical Moving Average.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

HMA works on any timeframe and with any instrument.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20418

Interpolation Interpolation

Polynomial interpolation.

Crossing of two iMA v2 Crossing of two iMA v2

Crossover of two iMAs (Moving Averages), one more iMA (Moving Average) is used as the filter. Lot: manual or risk percent of balance. Stop, Market or Limit orders. The EA also sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

ITrendMA ITrendMA

Instantaneous Trendline by J. Ehlers.

LSMA LSMA

Least Square Moving Average - a moving average calculated by the least squares method.