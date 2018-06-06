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Indicators

REMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
REMA.mq5 (7.4 KB) view
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Regularized EMA by Cris Satchwell.

It has two parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

REMA[i] = (REMA[i-1]*(1 + 2*Lambda) + Alpha*(Price[i] - REMA[i-1]) - Lambda*REMA[i-2])/(1 + Lambda)

where

Alpha=2/(Period + 1),
Lambda=0.5.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20433

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