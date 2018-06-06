REMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Regularized EMA by Cris Satchwell. It has two parameters: Period - period;

- period; Applied price - price used for calculations. Calculation: REMA[i] = (REMA[i-1]*(1 + 2*Lambda) + Alpha*(Price[i] - REMA[i-1]) - Lambda*REMA[i-2])/(1 + Lambda) where Alpha=2/(Period + 1), Lambda=0.5.