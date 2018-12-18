SineWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sine Weighted Moving Average indicator is a sine-weighted moving average. It has two configurable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price Calculation: SineWMA = Sum / Weight where:

Sum= Price[i-N+1] * Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Price[i-N+2] * Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Price[i] * Sin(PI*1/(N+1))

Weight = Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Sin(PI*1/(N+1))