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SineWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Sine Weighted Moving Average indicator is a sine-weighted moving average.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
SineWMA = Sum / Weight
where:
Sum= Price[i-N+1] * Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Price[i-N+2] * Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Price[i] * Sin(PI*1/(N+1))
Weight = Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Sin(PI*1/(N+1))
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22509
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