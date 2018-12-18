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Indicators

SineWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SineWMA.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
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Sine Weighted Moving Average indicator is a sine-weighted moving average.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

SineWMA = Sum / Weight

where:

Sum= Price[i-N+1] * Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Price[i-N+2] * Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Price[i] * Sin(PI*1/(N+1))
Weight = Sin(PI*(N)/(N+1)) + Sin(PI*(N-1)/(N+1)) + … + Sin(PI*1/(N+1))

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22509

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