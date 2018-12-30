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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Self advance decline line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Based on the description from here : Advance-decline line the indicator counts advances and declines of the symbol it is applied to (instead of counting some other instruments, and that is why the "self" in the name comes. Seems to be useful in the "self" form too
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Extended normalized RSI - on chart version
Extended normalized RSI - on chart versionExtended normalized RSI
Extended normalized RSI
Self Advance Decline line - with floating levels
Self Advance Decline line - with floating levelsTymen_STARC_Bands_MTF
The Multi timeframe Tymen STARC Bands indicator