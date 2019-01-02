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Multi_ATR_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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'Three ATR Bands with multiple selection' indicator is a set of three ATR Bands indicators each having adjustable parameters.
It has nineteen input parameters:
- Show middle lines - show the middle ATR Band (Yes/No)
- Show first ATR Bands - show the first ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
- First ATR period - ATR calculation period for the first ATR Bands
- First MA period - MA calculation period for the first ATR Bands (middle line)
- First MA type - MA type for the first ATR Bands
- First applied price - MA calculation price for the first ATR Bands
- First bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the first ATR Bands
- Show second ATR Bands - show the second ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
- Second ATR period - ATR calculation period for the second ATR Bands
- Second MA period - MA calculation period for the second ATR Bands (middle line)
- Second MA type - MA type for the second ATR Bands
- Second applied price - MA calculation price for the second ATR Bands
- Second bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the second ATR Bands
- Show third ATR Bands - show the third ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
- Third ATR period - ATR calculation period for the third ATR Bands
- Third MA period - MA calculation period for the third ATR Bands (middle line)
- Third MA type - MA type for the third ATR Bands
- Third applied price - MA calculation price for the third ATR Bands
- Third bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the third ATR Bands
The types of Moving Averages, which can be used for each of the three ATR Bands:
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
Calculation:
Top = Middle + ATR * Multiplier
Bottom = Middle - ATR * Multiplier
Middle = MA(Applied price, MA period, MA type)
Since the indicator provides wide options for adjusting the indicator lines, it is convenient for trading at rollbacks from extreme values.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23304
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