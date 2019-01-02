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Indicators

Multi_ATR_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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'Three ATR Bands with multiple selection' indicator is a set of three ATR Bands indicators each having adjustable parameters.

It has nineteen input parameters:

  • Show middle lines - show the middle ATR Band (Yes/No)
  • Show first ATR Bands - show the first ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
  • First ATR period - ATR calculation period for the first ATR Bands
  • First MA period - MA calculation period for the first ATR Bands (middle line)
  • First MA type - MA type for the first ATR Bands
  • First applied price - MA calculation price for the first ATR Bands
  • First bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the first ATR Bands
  • Show second ATR Bands - show the second ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
  • Second ATR period - ATR calculation period for the second ATR Bands
  • Second MA period - MA calculation period for the second ATR Bands (middle line)
  • Second MA type - MA type for the second ATR Bands
  • Second applied price - MA calculation price for the second ATR Bands
  • Second bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the second ATR Bands
  • Show third ATR Bands - show the third ATR Bands indicator (Yes/No)
  • Third ATR period - ATR calculation period for the third ATR Bands
  • Third MA period - MA calculation period for the third ATR Bands (middle line)
  • Third MA type - MA type for the third ATR Bands
  • Third applied price - MA calculation price for the third ATR Bands
  • Third bands multiplier - ATR multiplier for the third ATR Bands

The types of Moving Averages, which can be used for each of the three ATR Bands:

Calculation:

Top = Middle + ATR * Multiplier

Bottom = Middle - ATR * Multiplier

Middle = MA(Applied price, MA period, MA type)

Since the indicator provides wide options for adjusting the indicator lines, it is convenient for trading at rollbacks from extreme values.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23304

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