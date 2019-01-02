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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Multi-timeframe Moving Average indicator.
It has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price - price used for calculations
- Timeframe - calculation timeframe
- Drawing mode - line drawing mode
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - inclined lines, which connect the values of neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe
Fig.1. Multitimeframe Moving Average. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Multitimeframe Moving Average. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23301
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