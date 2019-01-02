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Indicators

MTF_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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MTF_MA.mq5 (15.89 KB) view
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The Multi-timeframe Moving Average indicator.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - price used for calculations
  • Timeframe - calculation timeframe
  • Drawing mode - line drawing mode
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - inclined lines, which connect the values of neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe

Fig.1. Multitimeframe Moving Average. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Multitimeframe Moving Average. H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23301

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