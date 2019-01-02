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BTF_BB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands displays Bolinger Bands indicator data of a higher timeframe on the current one.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
- BB applied price - Bollinger Bands calculation price
- BB timeframe - displayed Bollinger Bands timeframe
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe
- Show middle lines - show the Bollinger Bands middle line (Yes/No)
- Show alerts - whether to enable alerts (Yes/No)
- Send mails - whether to notify by email (Yes/No)
- Send push-notifications - whether to send push notifications (Yes/No)
Signals are generated when the current Close price moves beyond the upper and lower Bollinger Bands
Fig.1. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Fig.3. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H8 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.4. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H8 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23311
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