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Indicators

BTF_BB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BTF_BB.mq5 (23.62 KB) view
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Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands displays Bolinger Bands indicator data of a higher timeframe on the current one.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

  • BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
  • BB applied price - Bollinger Bands calculation price
  • BB timeframe - displayed Bollinger Bands timeframe
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe
  • Show middle lines - show the Bollinger Bands middle line (Yes/No)
  • Show alerts - whether to enable alerts (Yes/No)
  • Send mails - whether to notify by email (Yes/No)
  • Send push-notifications - whether to send push notifications (Yes/No)

Signals are generated when the current Close price moves beyond the upper and lower Bollinger Bands

Fig.1. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H4 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope


Fig.3. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H8 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.4. Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands, H8 data on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23311

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