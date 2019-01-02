Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands displays Bolinger Bands indicator data of a higher timeframe on the current one.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period

- Bollinger Bands calculation period BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value

- Bollinger Bands deviation value BB applied price - Bollinger Bands calculation price

- Bollinger Bands calculation price BB timeframe - displayed Bollinger Bands timeframe

- displayed Bollinger Bands timeframe Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe

- inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe Show middle lines - show the Bollinger Bands middle line (Yes/No)

- show the Bollinger Bands middle line (Yes/No) Show alerts - whether to enable alerts (Yes/No)

- whether to enable alerts (Yes/No) Send mails - whether to notify by email (Yes/No)

- whether to notify by email (Yes/No) Send push-notifications - whether to send push notifications (Yes/No)