Three Bigger Time Frame ATR is a multi-timeframe ATR indicator. It displays three ATRs of higher timeframes on the current chart.

It has five input parameters:

ATR period - ATR calculation period

- ATR calculation period First ATR timeframe - timeframe for the first ATR

- timeframe for the first ATR Second ATR timeframe - timeframe for the second ATR

- timeframe for the second ATR Third ATR timeframe - timeframe for the third ATR

- timeframe for the third ATR Drawing mode - indicator drawing type

- indicator drawing type Steps - as a ladder

- as a ladder

Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe

Fig.1. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps

Fig.2. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope





