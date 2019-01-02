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Indicators

BTF_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BTF_ATR.mq5 (22.87 KB) view
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Three Bigger Time Frame ATR is a multi-timeframe ATR indicator. It displays three ATRs of higher timeframes on the current chart.

It has five input parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • First ATR timeframe - timeframe for the first ATR
  • Second ATR timeframe - timeframe for the second ATR
  • Third ATR timeframe - timeframe for the third ATR
  • Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
    • Steps - as a ladder
    • Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe

Fig.1. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig.2. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23310

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