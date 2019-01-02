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BTF_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Three Bigger Time Frame ATR is a multi-timeframe ATR indicator. It displays three ATRs of higher timeframes on the current chart.
It has five input parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- First ATR timeframe - timeframe for the first ATR
- Second ATR timeframe - timeframe for the second ATR
- Third ATR timeframe - timeframe for the third ATR
- Drawing mode - indicator drawing type
- Steps - as a ladder
- Slope - inclined lines connecting two neighboring bars of the calculation timeframe
Fig.1. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig.2. Three Bigger Time Frame ATR. H1, H3 and H6 ATRs displayed on the H1 chart, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23310
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