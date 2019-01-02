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Indicators

Donchian_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Donchian Oscillator is an indicator of a ratio between the price and the Donchian channel. If the current Close price is above the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a positive value equal to the distance from the price to the upper channel border. If the current Close price is below the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a negative value equal to the distance from the lower channel border to the price.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - Donchian channel calculation period

Calculation:

  • If Close > Max
    Green histogram bar equal to Close - Max
  • If Close < Min
    Red histogram bar equal to Close - Min

where:

Max, Min - the highest High and the lowest Low within the Period range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23303

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