Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Donchian_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8615
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Donchian Oscillator is an indicator of a ratio between the price and the Donchian channel. If the current Close price is above the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a positive value equal to the distance from the price to the upper channel border. If the current Close price is below the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a negative value equal to the distance from the lower channel border to the price.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - Donchian channel calculation period
Calculation:
- If Close > Max
Green histogram bar equal to Close - Max
- If Close < Min
Red histogram bar equal to Close - Min
where:
Max, Min - the highest High and the lowest Low within the Period range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23303
The Multi-timeframe Moving Average indicatorHoop master
The Expert Advisor uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. Martingale.
Three ATR Bands with multiple selectionBTF_ATR
The Three Bigger Time Frame ATR indicator