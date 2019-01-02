Donchian Oscillator is an indicator of a ratio between the price and the Donchian channel. If the current Close price is above the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a positive value equal to the distance from the price to the upper channel border. If the current Close price is below the Donchian channel, the indicator draws a histogram bar with a negative value equal to the distance from the lower channel border to the price.

It has one input parameter:

Period - Donchian channel calculation period