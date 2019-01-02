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Indicators

Fibo_Average2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Fibo_Average2.mq5 (39.01 KB) view
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Fibo Average2 is the second version of the Fibo average indicator. It shows the moving average, which is calculated using bar prices with a shift from the current one by Fibo numbers. In addition, it also displays the second moving average calculated by data of the first Fibo MA using any of the eighteen MA calculation methods.

There are four input parameters:

Sample calculation:

if the number of Fibo numbers (FiboCount) = 8, then

FiboMA = (Price[i] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+2] + Price[i+3] + Price[i+5] + Price[i+8] + Price[i+13]) / FiboCount

MA = MA(FiboMA, Period, Method)

where:

Price = FiboMA applied price



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23107

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