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Fibo_Average2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fibo Average2 is the second version of the Fibo average indicator. It shows the moving average, which is calculated using bar prices with a shift from the current one by Fibo numbers. In addition, it also displays the second moving average calculated by data of the first Fibo MA using any of the eighteen MA calculation methods.
There are four input parameters:
- MA period - averaging МА calculation period
- MA method - averaging МА calculation method
- Simple - simple moving average
- Exponential - exponential moving average
- Smoothed - smoothed moving average
- Linear-Weighted - linear weighted moving average
- Wilder Exponential - Welles Wilder's exponential moving average
- Sine-Weighted - sine-weighted moving average
- Triangular - triangular moving average
- Least Square - least square moving average (LSMA)
- Hull MA by Alan Hull - Hull's moving average (HMA)
- Zero-Lag Exponential - exponential moving average with the minimum delay
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' trendline
- Moving Median - moving median
- Geometric Mean - moving average based on the geometric mean method
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell - moving average based on Chris Satchwell's Regularized EMA method
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope - integral of linear regression slope (ILRS MA)
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS - moving average - combination of LSMA and ILRS methods
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers - John Ehlers' triangular moving average
- Volume-Weighted - volume-weighted moving average
- FiboMA applied price
- Fibo count - number of Fibo numbers for calculating FiboMA
Sample calculation:
if the number of Fibo numbers (FiboCount) = 8, then
FiboMA = (Price[i] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+2] + Price[i+3] + Price[i+5] + Price[i+8] + Price[i+13]) / FiboCount
MA = MA(FiboMA, Period, Method)
where:
Price = FiboMA applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23107
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