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Indicators

Wilder_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Wilder_ATR.mq5 (7.84 KB) view
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Wilder ATR is an average true range by J. Welles Wilder

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - the method of smoothing

Calculations:

Wilder ATR = MA(TR, Period, Method)

where:

TR (True Range) = Maximum(HL, HC, LC)
HL = High-Low
HC = Abs(High-PrevClose)
LC = Abs(Low-PrevClose)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23016

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