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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wilder_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Wilder ATR is an average true range by J. Welles Wilder
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - the method of smoothing
Calculations:
Wilder ATR = MA(TR, Period, Method)
where:
TR (True Range) = Maximum(HL, HC, LC)
HL = High-Low
HC = Abs(High-PrevClose)
LC = Abs(Low-PrevClose)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23016
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