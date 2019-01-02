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Indicators

WSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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WSI.mq5 (10.19 KB) view
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The Wave Segregation Index (WSI) oscillator is based on the ratio of two indicators: ADX and CCI. It is displayed as a colored histogram.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • ADX period - ADX calculation period

Calculations:

WSI = (CCI * PriceTypical * ADX) / 1000.0

where:

CCI = CCI(PRICE_TYPICAL, CCI period)

ADX = ADX(ADX period)

PriceTypical = (High+Low+Close)/3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23017

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