Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7874
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Wave Segregation Index (WSI) oscillator is based on the ratio of two indicators: ADX and CCI. It is displayed as a colored histogram.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- ADX period - ADX calculation period
Calculations:
WSI = (CCI * PriceTypical * ADX) / 1000.0
where:
CCI = CCI(PRICE_TYPICAL, CCI period)
ADX = ADX(ADX period)
PriceTypical = (High+Low+Close)/3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23017
Wilder_ATR
Indicator Wilder ATROn_Screen_MACD
Indicator On screen MACD
Fibo_Average2
The Fibo Average2 indicatorTriMAgen
The TriMAgen indicator