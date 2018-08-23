Fibo average shows the moving average calculated by bar prices with a shift from the current one by Fibo numbers. In addition, it also displays the second moving average calculated by data of the first Fibo MA.

It has four inputs:

MA period - averaging МА calculation period

- averaging МА calculation period MA method - averaging МА calculation method

- averaging МА calculation method FiboMA applied price

Fibo count - number of Fibo numbers for calculating FiboMA