CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fibo_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8178
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Fibo_Average.mq5 (11.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Fibo average shows the moving average calculated by bar prices with a shift from the current one by Fibo numbers. In addition, it also displays the second moving average calculated by data of the first Fibo MA.

It has four inputs:

  • MA period - averaging МА calculation period
  • MA method - averaging МА calculation method
  • FiboMA applied price
  • Fibo count - number of Fibo numbers for calculating FiboMA

Sample calculation:

if the number of Fibo numbers (FiboCount) = 8, then

FiboMA = (Price[i] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+2] + Price[i+3] + Price[i+5] + Price[i+8] + Price[i+13]) / FiboCount

MA = MA(FiboMA, Period, Method)

where:

Price = FiboMA applied price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21406

ATR_Volatility ATR_Volatility

ATR Volatility indicator

WRB WRB

Wide Range Body indicator

Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_NN3_MMRec Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_NN3_MMRec

Three independent trading systems using ColorJFatl_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

Exp_ColorX2MA_Digit_NN3_MMRec Exp_ColorX2MA_Digit_NN3_MMRec

Three independent trading systems using ColorX2MA_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system