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Fibo_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fibo average shows the moving average calculated by bar prices with a shift from the current one by Fibo numbers. In addition, it also displays the second moving average calculated by data of the first Fibo MA.
It has four inputs:
- MA period - averaging МА calculation period
- MA method - averaging МА calculation method
- FiboMA applied price
- Fibo count - number of Fibo numbers for calculating FiboMA
Sample calculation:
if the number of Fibo numbers (FiboCount) = 8, then
FiboMA = (Price[i] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+1] + Price[i+2] + Price[i+3] + Price[i+5] + Price[i+8] + Price[i+13]) / FiboCount
MA = MA(FiboMA, Period, Method)
where:
Price = FiboMA applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21406
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