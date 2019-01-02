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Indicators

OHLC_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
OHLC_Volume.mq5 (6.97 KB) view
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The OHLC Volume indicator divides volumes into two threads in accordance with Open/High/Low/Close of each bar.

There are no input parameters.

Calculation:

StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)
StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)

where:

UP_Coeff = High-Open
DN_Coeff = Close-Low

Volume - tick volume


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23110

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