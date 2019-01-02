The OHLC Volume indicator divides volumes into two threads in accordance with Open/High/Low/Close of each bar.

There are no input parameters.

Calculation: StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)

StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) where:

UP_Coeff = High-Open

DN_Coeff = Close-Low Volume - tick volume





