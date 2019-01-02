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OHLC_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The OHLC Volume indicator divides volumes into two threads in accordance with Open/High/Low/Close of each bar.
There are no input parameters.
Calculation:
StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)
StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)
where:
UP_Coeff = High-Open
DN_Coeff = Close-Low
Volume - tick volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23110
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