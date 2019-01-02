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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
18AvgMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average of 18 Moving Averages shows the average value of 18 different moving averages.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period of each MA used in calculation
- Applied price - price used for the calculation of each MA
Calculation:
MA = (MA1 + MA2 + MA3 + ... + MA18) / 18.0
Moving averages used in the calculation:
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear-Weighted
- Wilder Exponential
- Sine-Weighted
- Triangular
- Least Square
- Hull MA by Alan Hull
- Zero-Lag Exponential
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
- Moving Median
- Geometric Mean
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers
- Volume-Weighted
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22935
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