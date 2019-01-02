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Indicators

18AvgMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
18AvgMA.mq5 (33.22 KB) view
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Average of 18 Moving Averages shows the average value of 18 different moving averages.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period of each MA used in calculation
  • Applied price - price used for the calculation of each MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22935

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