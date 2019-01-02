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Indicators

Pivot_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Pivot Oscillator is based on three oscillators of average differences in typical prices.

There are four input parameters:

  • Fast MA period - fast moving average period
  • Medium MA period - medium moving average period
  • Slow MA period - slow moving average period
  • MA method - moving average calculation method

Calculation:

Pivot oscillator = (Diff1 + Diff2 + Diff3) / Typical Price

where:

Diff1 = FMA - SMA
Diff2 = MMA - SMA
Diff3 = FMA - MMA

FMA = MA(Typical Price, Fast MA period, MA method)
MMA = MA(Typical Price, Medium MA period, MA method)
MMA = MA(Typical Price, Slow MA period, MA method)

Typical Price = (Close + High + Low) / 3.0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22943

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