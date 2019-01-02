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StepMVA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Moving Average with step indicator.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Step - step size
The calculation is similar to a Simple Moving Average. However, some prices are excluded from the calculations in accordance with the step size.
If parameters are set to Period = 4 and Step = 2, the calculation will be as follows:
StepMA = (Close[i] + Close[i+2] + Close[i+4] + Close[i+6]) / 4.0
If Step = 1, the indicator is identical to a simple moving average.
Moving Average with step. Period = 4, Step = 2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22947
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