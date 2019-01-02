CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepMVA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5642
Rating:
(6)
Published:
StepMVA.mq5 (6.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Moving Average with step indicator.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Step - step size

The calculation is similar to a Simple Moving Average. However, some prices are excluded from the calculations in accordance with the step size.

If parameters are set to Period = 4 and Step = 2, the calculation will be as follows:

StepMA = (Close[i] + Close[i+2] + Close[i+4] + Close[i+6]) / 4.0

If Step = 1, the indicator is identical to a simple moving average.

Moving Average with step. Period = 4, Step = 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22947

Pivot_Oscillator Pivot_Oscillator

Pivot Oscillator

18AvgMA 18AvgMA

The "Average of 18 Moving Averages" indicator

Total_Power Total_Power

Indicator Total Power

Average_Change Average_Change

The Average change indicator