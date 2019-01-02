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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TIA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Interruption Average displays three lines:
- the average number of consecutive rising candlestick Close prices (uptrend)
- the average number of consecutive falling candlestick Close prices (downtrend)
- the difference of these two streams
It has two input parameters:
- Period - averaging period
- Method - averaging calculation method
Calculation:
Up = AvgUp
Down = AvgDown
Difference = AvgUp - AvgDown
where:
AvgUp - MA(Up, Period, Method)
AvgDown - MA(Down, Period, Method)
- If Close > PrevClose
Up = PrevUp+1
Down = 0
- If Close < PrevClose
Down = PrevDown+1
Up = 0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22922
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