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Indicators

TIA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TIA.mq5 (11.26 KB) view
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Trend Interruption Average displays three lines:

  1. the average number of consecutive rising candlestick Close prices (uptrend)
  2. the average number of consecutive falling candlestick Close prices (downtrend)
  3. the difference of these two streams

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - averaging period
  • Method - averaging calculation method

Calculation:

Up = AvgUp

Down = AvgDown

Difference = AvgUp - AvgDown

where:

AvgUp - MA(Up, Period, Method)

AvgDown - MA(Down, Period, Method)

  • If Close > PrevClose
    Up = PrevUp+1
    Down = 0
  • If Close < PrevClose
    Down = PrevDown+1
    Up = 0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22922

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