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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stalin_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Stalin_NRTR with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Stalin_NRTR.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator Stalin_NRTR_HTF.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23333
Stalin_NRTR
The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.Stalin_HTF
The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters