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Indicators

Stalin_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5149
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\MQL5\Indicators\
Stalin_NRTR.mq5 (31.04 KB) view
Stalin_NRTR_HTF.mq5 (29.98 KB) view
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Indicator Stalin_NRTR with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Stalin_NRTR.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_NRTR_HTF.

Fig.1. Indicator Stalin_NRTR_HTF.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23333

Stalin_NRTR Stalin_NRTR

The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.

Stalin_HTF Stalin_HTF

The Stalin indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters

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The "Average of 18 Moving Averages" indicator