First Grid EAs group: Limiting Trading By TIME

Settings for Limiting Trading By TIME (this section may be progressively refined)

This section describes the EA's ability to start and/or end trading at a specified time. These features are available for Expert Advisors above the Elastic Grid level (inclusive), which implement the concept of progressive growth of functionality to implement various grid strategies.

To get quicker information on the desired setting, you can use the page search function. This is normally accessed by pressing F3 or Ctrl+F



It should be taken into account that the names of settings and some concepts may change over time (as the project develops).

Two time range control modes are supported. Trading can be allowed either only within a given range (classic), or only outside a given range (if you want to block trading only for a while). At the same time, if you use several charts for one currency instrument at the same time, you can set up scheduled trading in a variety of combinations. To do this, on each such chart, for each instance of the adviser, it is necessary to use different magic numbers (in addition to other different settings).

After reaching the final time in the "Only In Range" mode (or within the specified range in the "Only Out Range" mode), the EA stops auto-updating its grid levels. Mass closing of market positions or removal of pending orders in various combinations can also be carried out. At the same time, the adviser will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the adviser from the chart.

This type of trading can be used simultaneously with any other trading types supported by the EA.



Information options: All the necessary data related to this type of trade is displayed in a separate information panel created specifically for this mode. Also, after the finalization of the trade, a separate message is displayed about this, which will be impossible not to notice and ignore.

Change settings on the fly: Almost all settings for this mode can be adjusted even after it is activated. That is, you can, without problems, change the already set values at any time an unlimited number of times. At the same time, the adviser will constantly monitor the correctness of the entered settings, thereby helping to better adapt to the current trading situation.

Variety of strategies: The trading (and informational) capabilities of this mode can be used not only for the operation of the current EA, but also for manual trading, and in some cases for controlling the work of other foreign Expert Advisors.





Description of Settings >> Activation Mode of limiting trading by TIME Activation of trading mode with time tracking. This setting enables or disables all other settings for this type of trade. That is, if <false> is set, the values of the other settings in this section do not matter (except for the possibility of displaying a special panel for this mode).

With this setting, you can also restart this trade after it ends. That is, if the final time has been reached, and the trader wants to restart everything again without restarting the adviser, you need to turn off this mode, approve it, and then turn it on again. >> Always show Panel for limiting trading by Time For this type of trade, a separate information panel is created, which allows you to fully control all the specified conditions.

With its help, various useful information (related to tracking time) is displayed on the chart, allowing you to better control the trading situation. The panel has its own color indicator of various events, which simultaneously serves as a button for minimizing and expanding the panel. The panel can be easily moved around the chart simply by dragging it with the mouse, and after the panel is collapsed, the remaining indicator button can be placed in any place convenient for you, for example, on the top panel. In this case, using the Shift + Left Mouse Click combination at any time, you can bring the panel (or its button) to the foreground.

When this trading mode is activated, this information panel will be enabled in any case (even if this setting is set to <false>) . This is done in order to provide the maximum possible control (with this type of trade) by default. At the same time, in order to use the information capabilities of this panel even before starting this mode (for example, for a preliminary visual selection of settings or for manual trading) , you need to set the value here to <true>, and then the panel will be displayed even if this trading mode is disabled. The panel has its own separate zoom setting, and its color settings can be used to quickly visually separate a running EA while using it on different charts. >> Start Time [ server's ! ] Here you can set any time (server) from which the adviser should start its work (or pause in the "Only Out Range" mode). If the time is set in the past, the EA starts trading immediately. The current time of the trading server can be viewed in any information panel.

>> Enable Updating Initial Prices if Start Date is in the Future server's ) is set in the future.



true: Initial grid prices are updated at every tick. The final price fixation will occur only when the start time is reached.

false: Initial prices are not updated and remain unchanged after the start time. This setting is only relevant for moments when the time tracking mode is enabled, and the automatic generation of initial prices is enabled, and the starting CALENDAR time () is set in the future. >> Finish Time [ server's ! ] (or inside the specified range in the "Only Out Range" mode) , the EA stops auto-updating its grid levels. Mass closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders in various combinations can also be carried out. At the same time, the adviser will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the adviser from the chart.

>> Trading Period Type < Only In Range > Placing and restoring orders only INSIDE the specified time range < Only Out Range > Placing and restoring orders only OUTSIDE the specified time range Here you set the final time after which the EA stops trading (or resumes in the "Only Out Range" mode). After reaching this time in the "Only In Range" mode, the EA stops auto-updating its grid levels. Mass closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders in various combinations can also be carried out. At the same time, the adviser will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the adviser from the chart. >> Control Panel scale Scaling the information panel for a given trading mode (increase or decrease) >> Server time text color Server time color in the title of this information panel >> Server time background color Server time background color for this information panel >> Time text color Default start and finish time color for this information panel >> Control Panel background color The color of the main background of the information panel for this trading mode



>> Selecting deletion mode after reaching the limit With this setting, you can choose which market positions or pending orders should be closed or deleted after the end of trading (or during the pause in the "Only Out Range" mode) . At the same time, the adviser will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the adviser from the chart. < Do not Delete or Close anything >

No actions with orders and positions are required. In this case, the EA will simply stop auto-updating its grid levels. < ALL Expert's Pending Orders >

Deleting only pending orders of the Expert Advisor on the current currency instrument

< ALL Expert's Market Positions >

Closing only market positions of the adviser on the current currency instrument

< ALL Expert's Orders AND Positions >

Deleting all pending orders and market positions of the Expert Advisor on the current currency instrument < All Pending Orders of This Symbol >

Deleting all pending orders on the current currency instrument

< All Market Positions of This Symbol >

Closing all market positions on the current currency instrument

< All Orders AND Positions of This Symbol >

Deleting all pending orders and market positions on the current currency instrument < ALL Pending Orders of Account >

Deleting all pending orders on the entire account

< ALL Market Positions of Account >

Closing all market positions on the current account on the entire account

< All Orders AND Positions of Account >

Deleting all pending orders and market positions on the entire account





