First Grid EAs group: Limiting Trading By PROFIT

Settings for Limiting Trading By PROFIT
This section describes the Expert Advisor's abilitys to finalize trade upon reaching the specified profit level. These features are available for Expert Advisors above the Elastic Grid level (inclusive), which implement the concept of progressive growth of functionality to implement various grid strategies.
It should be taken into account that the names of settings and some concepts may change over time (as the project develops).
The upper level is treated as a take profit, the lower one as a stop loss. At the same time, the use of at least one of these levels in this trading mode is mandatory! The values for them are set in money (not in points!), and the calculation of profit takes into account already closed positions since the start of trading (not only for existing positions).
After reaching any of the specified limits, the EA stops auto-updating its grid levels. Also, mass closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders in various combinations can be carried out. At the same time, the adviser will continue to do this until the trader turns off this mode, or unloads the adviser from the chart. To restart this mode, just turn it off and on again.
This type of trading can be used simultaneously with any other trading types supported by the EA.
Information options: All the necessary data related to this type of trade is displayed in a separate information panel created specifically for this mode. Also, after the finalization of the trade, a separate message is displayed about this, which will be impossible not to notice and ignore.
Change settings on the fly: Almost all settings for this mode can be adjusted even after it is activated. That is, you can, without problems, change the already set values at any time an unlimited number of times. At the same time, the adviser will constantly monitor the correctness of the entered settings, thereby helping to better adapt to the current trading situation.
Variety of strategies: The trading (and informational) capabilities of this mode can be used not only for the operation of the current EA, but also for manual trading, and in some cases for controlling the work of other foreign Expert Advisors.
Differences between versions for MT4 and MT5:
EAs for MT5 uses a more advanced system for capturing the final value of the profit, when it is recalculated after the full completion of the trade. For MT4, the final value of profit is simply fixed at the moment the specified type of positions and orders is closed. An additional type of Trailing-Stop has been developed for MT5, which is not available in versions for MT4.
Description of Settings
With this setting, you can also restart this trade after it ends. That is, if the specified limit has been reached, and the trader wants to restart everything again without restarting the adviser, you need to turn off this mode, approve it and then turn it on again.
With its help, various useful information is displayed on the chart (related to profit tracking), which allows you to better control the trading situation. The panel has its own color indicator of various events, which simultaneously serves as a button for minimizing and expanding the panel. The panel can be easily moved around the chart simply by dragging it with the mouse, and after the panel is collapsed, the remaining indicator button can be placed in any place convenient for you, for example, on the top panel. In this case, using the Shift + Left Mouse Click combination at any time, you can bring the panel (or its button) to the foreground.
When this trading mode is activated, this information panel will be enabled in any case (even if this setting is set to <false>). This is done in order to provide the maximum possible control (with this type of trade) by default. And in order to use the information capabilities of this panel even before starting this mode (for example, for a preliminary visual selection of settings or for manual trading), you need to set the value here to <true>, and then the panel will be displayed even if this trading mode is disabled.
The panel has its own separate zoom setting, and its color settings can be used to quickly visually separate a running EA while using it on different charts. It is also worth paying special attention to tooltips in some lines of the panel, which can convey important additional information with various auxiliary calculations.
Several types of profit tracking are supported:
< Account Equity >
Profit tracking mode based on the value that is displayed in the status bar of the terminal called "Equity". Equity is ALL free funds for the TOTAL ACCOUNT at the current moment. That is, it is this value, in real time, that shows the free funds available for withdrawal. This mode can be used and combined with manual trading and trading with other Expert Advisors.
< Full_Profit_for_EA_Magic_From_Start_Time >
Profit tracking mode only for EA market positions (with the same magic number) and only on the current currency instrument.
< Full_Profit_for_ThisSymbol_From_Start_Time >
Profit tracking mode for ALL market positions, but only for the CURRENT currency instrument (on which the EA trades). This mode can be used or combined with manual trading and trading with other Expert Advisors.
This setting allows you to define the type of start time for the selected profit tracking mode.
< Current_Server_Time >
Instant start of the profit tracking mode (after turning it on) with automatic fixation of the current SERVER time as a reference point.
< Selected_Server_Time >
The start time will be set manually using the additional setting (line below).
If Stop-Loss control is disabled, the value in this setting does not affect anything.
< Trailing Stop OFF >
Trailing Stop mode disabled
< Start when (NET Profit - Trailing value) will be Positive > (this mode is only available for MT5 versions)
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is enabled only if the difference (NET profit - trailing value) is positive
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (NET profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit
< Start when (Full Profit - Trailing value) will be Positive >
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is enabled only if the difference (NET profit - trailing value) is positive
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit
< Start from Any value of Full Profit >
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is activated immediately when this mode is enabled
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit
< Start when declared Take-Profit value reached >
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take-Profit level specified in the settings is reached
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading only by Trailing-Stop
< Start after reaching the declared TakeProfit + Trailing >
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take-Profit level specified in the settings + the specified Trailing value is reached
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading only by Trailing-Stop
< Trailing after TakeProfit or TakeProfit if Full Profit back >
Trailing-Stop start signal:
Trailing-Stop is activated when the Take-Profit level specified in the settings + the specified Trailing value is reached
Algorithm for Shifting the lower border after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
If (FULL profit - trailing value) > already fixed value
Signal to End trading after the start of the Trailing-Stop:
End of trading by Trailing-Stop or Take-Profit, if the profit decreases again to Take-Profit, after it passes
< Do not Delete or Close anything >
No actions with orders and positions are required. In this case, the EA will simply stop auto-updating its grid levels.
Deleting all pending orders and market positions of the Expert Advisor on the current currency instrument
Deleting all pending orders and market positions on the current currency instrument
Deleting all pending orders and market positions on the entire account