Link Map to detailed setting descriptions for all EAs
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Link Map to detailed setting descriptions for all EAs

11 April 2026, 16:17
Aliaksandr Charkes
Aliaksandr Charkes
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General FAQ       General SETTINGS Recommendations       Strategies Library

All Expert Advisors containing the word "Grid" in their name share a unified functional core. The more expensive the EA, the broader its functionality and the more opportunities it offers for implementing various strategies.


The FIRST group includes Expert Advisors that can simultaneously maintain only two grids on a single chart (BUY & SELL)

Hierarchy of EAs in Group 1:

Magic Grid MT5  >>  User Grid MT5  >>  Elastic Grid MT5  >>  Master Grid MT5 


Link to the general settings overview for the entire group:

General Settings FAQ for Group 1...


    The SECOND group builds upon the ideas of the most advanced EA from the first group.

    This group provides an extended feature set and supports four independent grids on a single chart: BuyUp, BuyDown, SellUp, SellDown.

    Hierarchy of EAs in Group 2:

         Quattro Grid MT5  >>  Harmony Grid MT5  >>  Alpha Grid MT5

    Block of separate links with setting descriptions for this group:

    Quattro Grid MT5 Settings FAQ

    Harmony Grid MT5 Settings FAQ

    Alpha Grid MT5 Settings FAQ


    Selection of basic tests for some of my Expert Advisors with ready-made settings

    Tests for Magic Grid MT5 
    		 Tests for Master Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Harmony Grid MT5
    Tests for User Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Quattro Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Alpha Grid MT5
    Tests for Elastic Grid MT5
    		 
    #Magic grid, User Grid, Elastic Grid, Master Grid, Alpha Grid, Quattro Grid, Harmony Grid