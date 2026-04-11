Link Map to detailed setting descriptions for all EAs

All Expert Advisors containing the word "Grid" in their name share a unified functional core. The more expensive the EA, the broader its functionality and the more opportunities it offers for implementing various strategies.
The FIRST group includes Expert Advisors that can simultaneously maintain only two grids on a single chart (BUY & SELL)
Magic Grid MT5 >> User Grid MT5 >> Elastic Grid MT5 >> Master Grid MT5
General Settings FAQ for Group 1...
Link to the general settings overview for the entire group:
The SECOND group builds upon the ideas of the most advanced EA from the first group.
This group provides an extended feature set and supports four independent grids on a single chart: BuyUp, BuyDown, SellUp, SellDown.
Hierarchy of EAs in Group 2:
Quattro Grid MT5 >> Harmony Grid MT5 >> Alpha Grid MT5
Block of separate links with setting descriptions for this group:Quattro Grid MT5 Settings FAQ
Harmony Grid MT5 Settings FAQ
Alpha Grid MT5 Settings FAQ
Selection of basic tests for some of my Expert Advisors with ready-made settings