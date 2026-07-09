💥 [$3,040] NAS100 Scalping Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

On the video below I walk you through two long trades I placed on NAS100 using the H4 timeframe. Both entries were built around the Quant Direction bias combined with price reacting from a daily demand zone.

I show the full trading logic from start to finish. You will see how I read the supply and demand zone on the daily chart, how the Quant Direction indicator confirmed the directional bias, and exactly how both trades were placed and managed until close. Both trades closed in profit, for a total session profit of $3,040.

This is the same process I use consistently, combining supply and demand zones for the entry location with Quant Direction confirmation for the directional bias. When the daily zone reaction and the indicator bias line up, it gives a clean, high confidence setup instead of guessing which way the market is likely to move.

In the video below you will see the complete market analysis, the zone marking process, the entry timing, and the trade management until close.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.