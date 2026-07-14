Account Size, Lot Size, and the 40%: Configuring Gold Catalyst for YOUR Risk

Hello traders,





The most consequential decision you'll make with Gold Catalyst isn't whether to run it. It's at what SIZE. Same system, same trades, same months — one sizing choice produces a calm compounding experience, another produces sleepless nights and a panic-stop at the bottom of a routine drawdown. This post gives you the honest math for that decision, anchored to the real forward record rather than to hope.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📌 The reference point: what the published record was actually sized at





Everything I've published happened at a specific, public configuration: the forward account started with $400 trading 0.04 lots. At that sizing, reality produced:





- average loss per stopped trade: around $26





- worst losing streak: 46 stops — roughly $1,200 of accumulated give-back





- deepest drawdown: ~40% from the peak





- and the growth side: $400 → $7,830 at peak





That bundle is ONE package. The growth and the 40% came from the same sizing decision. You cannot order the first without the second — anyone who promises otherwise is selling illusions, and I've written a whole post about what this system is not.





📌 The one rule: size for the streak, not for the dream





Here's the professional's sizing question, and it has nothing to do with profit targets: "At my intended lot size, what does the documented worst case cost me — and can I watch that happen without touching anything?"





Concretely, scale from the record. The average stopped trade costs roughly $26 per 0.04 lots — about $6.50 per 0.01 lot. Multiply by the documented 46-streak and you get your stress-test number:





- 0.01 lots → streak costs ≈ $300





- 0.02 lots → ≈ $600





- 0.04 lots → ≈ $1,200 (the published account's reality)





Now the honest test: put your planned capital next to that number. If watching that amount bleed away over weeks — WITHOUT switching the system off — feels survivable, your size is sane. If your stomach tightened reading it, size down. The drawdown percentage scales the same way: relative risk halves when your capital doubles against the same lot size.





📌 Three honest profiles





- Conservative: capital several times larger relative to lot size than the reference account. Shallower drawdowns in percent, slower growth, easiest psychology. The right starting point for almost everyone.





- Reference: the published proportions — the exact experience documented across this blog, 40% chapter included. Choose it only after genuinely digesting the drawdown post.





- Aggressive (larger lots relative to capital than the reference): I won't pretend it doesn't exist, but understand what you're signing: every published number — including the drawdown — magnified. A 40% documented drawdown does not politely stay at 40% when you double relative risk. This profile belongs only to money whose total loss you have already emotionally accepted.





📌 What NOT to touch





The stop loss and take profit distances are not risk dials — they are the tested strategy's skeleton, and the forward record only vouches for THEM. Making the stop tighter to "reduce risk" creates an untested system with a worse expectancy, not a safer Gold Catalyst. All risk adjustment belongs in ONE place: the lot size relative to your capital. One dial, fully yours, mathematically predictable.





📌 Minimum capital, honestly





The record proves $400 at 0.04 lots survives — bumpily. More capital behind the same lots buys you smoothness in percentage terms and psychological durability, which is where buyers actually fail. My honest ordering: fund the temperament first, the dream second.





And one sizing-related honesty that belongs here: all the numbers in this post describe the PAST record. Nobody — me included — can guarantee the documented 40% stays the worst case in every future market, because regimes change and no EA is regime-proof. Size with margin beyond the documented worst case, not exactly at it. (Reducing that drawdown profile is what Gold Catalyst's continuous development is actively working toward — without promising ceilings.)





Whatever you choose — validate it on demo or a rental month first, watching YOUR pulse during the losing stretch, not just the balance:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The drawdown mathematics this sizing must survive: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





Why the streaks are certain and survivable: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772594





Unsure what size fits your situation? Message me privately with your capital and risk tolerance — I'll answer with arithmetic, not with a sales pitch.





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Nothing here is personal financial advice — it is the published mathematics of one system.