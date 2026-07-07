💥 [$2,582] XAUUSD Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

$2,582 in one session. Today I caught a breakout on XAUUSD (M5) using two tools together, the Supply Demand EA ProBot and the Quant Direction indicator.

This is the combination I have been developing: Quant Direction sets the direction, Supply Demand EA ProBot's zones set the targets. When both align, the trade plan becomes simple.

Here is what the session looked like:

✅ 1 BUY breakout trade on XAUUSD M5

Price broke out of its base and pushed higher. The direction on this trade came straight from Quant Direction, not from reading candles manually. Once the bias was clear, I used the Supply Demand EA ProBot's zones to place the take profit and stop loss, targeting the next zone in line to maximize the reward on the move. The trade is running at a 1:2 risk to reward ratio, and price is now sitting right in front of the take profit target.





Quant Direction was showing 83% Bullish on the scalping dimension and 64% Bullish on the intraday dimension, both aligned to the upside. The swing dimension was closer to neutral, meaning the bigger picture wasn't fighting the breakout. That was enough confirmation to trust the move and go long.





Once direction was confirmed, the EA's mapped zones showed exactly where price was likely to react next. Placing the take profit at the far side of the following zone, instead of a fixed pip target, is what stretched this trade to a 1:2 RR instead of settling for less.





Quant Direction tells you WHICH way to trade. Supply Demand EA ProBot tells you WHERE to take profit and WHERE to cut losses. Together, they turn a breakout into a planned trade instead of a guess. Check the photo of the trade below.









👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







