Gold Catalyst Forward Results — June 2026: A Red Month, Reported in the Same Font

Hello traders,





This is the first monthly forward report for Gold Catalyst EA on this blog — the same format every month from now on, green or red. It happens that the first month I'm reporting is a red one. Good. You'll see immediately that these reports are real.





These are not backtest numbers: every trade below was placed in real time on the forward-test account that has been running on a VPS since March 2024, and the figures are computed directly from the account's trade record.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📊 June 2026 — the numbers





- Balance at month start: $5,370





- Balance at month end: $5,162





- Net result: −$208 (−3.9%)





- Total trades: 175





- Winners: 19 — Losers: 156





- Average winner: +$204.67 — Average loser: −$26.26





- Largest single loss: −$62.84 (within its cap)





- Longest losing streak this month: 27 trades





- Deepest intra-month dip: about 14.7% below the month's high — this includes the account touching its recovery low of $4,745 on June 5 before turning





- Account running since: March 2024 — 2,474 trades recorded through early July 2026





📌 What actually happened this month





June was the tail end of the drawdown phase I've documented openly in my drawdown post. The month started at $5,370, slid to the $4,745 low in the first week — the deepest point of the whole 2026 drawdown — and then did the most important thing a system can do: it turned. From June 5 to month end the account climbed back over $400 from the bottom, including two of the strongest single days in the account's recent history (June 10: +$579, June 24: +$616). The month still closed red overall. Both facts are true, and you get both.





The texture stayed exactly as documented across this series: 19 winners out of 175 trades — about 11% — with the average winner worth almost 8 times the average loss. A 27-trade losing streak happened inside the month, every loss capped, and the system traded straight through it without any intervention. If that streak number alarms you, read "Losing Trades Are Part of the Plan" before drawing conclusions — for this system, that is normal operation, not malfunction.





📌 The losing side, stated plainly





156 trades closed at a loss in June. Each one was capped at its pre-defined size — the largest single loss was $62.84. No loss ever exceeded its budget, no position was averaged, no lot was increased to "win it back". The process held completely; the month was simply one where gold gave the system few of the big moves it hunts.





I publish this red month with the same font size as the green months, because a forward record with the red months removed is just a backtest with extra steps. For contrast, January 2026 — two months before this drawdown phase — netted +$2,443. Neither month alone is the truth. The truth is the whole arc, always.





📌 The context that keeps every month honest





Since March 2024 this account has grown from $400 to a peak of $7,830, been through a published ~40% drawdown bottoming June 5 at $4,745, and stands above $5,200 as I write this in July — with early July already positive. Gold Catalyst remains under continuous development precisely because of phases like this one — adaptation, not excuses, is the answer — and every monthly report you read from me lives inside that full picture, never instead of it.





The product description, free demo and rental options are here:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The drawdown post that explains this phase in full: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





Why losing streaks are part of the plan: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772594





The complete 2.5-year arc in one post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772602





Questions about anything in this report — including independent tracking of the account — my private messages are open.





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.