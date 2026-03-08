[ From $500 To $14,595 ] Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

Hello traders, On this blog post i present you the GOLD MN900 Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 14 months of trading activity managed to achieve really great profits with only 10.30% drawdown. One of the key strengths of this strategy is the precise entries and dynamic position sizing to optimize performance and smooth out short‑term fluctuations. For the best performance use a tight spread broker. Wide spreads can affect profitability of the strategy and achieve different results.



👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details

Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)





Backtesting Period: 1 January 2025– 1 March 2026(Total duration: 14 months)





Starting Capital: $500

Money Management : Scaling Lot

Scaling Step Balance: 500

Scaling Lot Size : 0.01 Lots





Starting Balance: $500

Total Net Profit : $14,595

Overall Growth: + 2,919%

Relative Equity Drawdown: 10.30%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Modelling: Every TIck

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account

(For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.













⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.











