[ From $500 To $14,595 ] Using Golden Ideal Pro EA
Trading Systems

[ From $500 To $14,595 ] Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

8 March 2026, 09:14
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
190

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you the GOLD MN900 Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 14 months of trading activity managed to achieve really great profits with only 10.30% drawdown. One of the key strengths of this strategy is the precise entries and dynamic position sizing to optimize performance and smooth out short‑term fluctuations. For the best performance use a tight spread broker. Wide spreads can affect profitability of the strategy and achieve different results.



👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548



🔹Backtesting Strategy Details


    Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)


    Backtesting Period: 1 January 2025– 1 March 2026(Total duration: 14 months)

    Starting Capital: $500

    Money Management : Scaling Lot

    Scaling Step Balance: 500

    Scaling Lot Size : 0.01 Lots


    Starting Balance: $500

    Total Net Profit : $14,595

    Overall Growth: + 2,919%

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 10.30%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Modelling: Every TIck

    Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account

    (For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)


    On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 




    ⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.





    #gold scalping profitable automated strategy expert advisor strategy tester backtest