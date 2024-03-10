SECOND Grid EAs group: Reopening closing positions

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Reopening closing positions [basic features]

Activating the mode of automatic re-opening of grid positions means that if any market position is closed by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually, a new pending order will be immediately created in its place with the same settings and technically, such a network can work endlessly. This functionality is optional and can be easily disabled in the settings.

There is only one setting for each grid, and it simply turns this mode on or off. Moreover, you can change it at any time: both at the very beginning of trading and during it. For example, you can immediately expand the entire grid with auto-restore disabled, and then the advisor will work in script mode. If then some orders (positions) are deleted (closed) and then auto-restore is enabled, the advisor will again fill all the specified grid levels with orders.





Demonstrating how to restore market positions using the BuyUp grid type as an example on the Alpha Grid MT5 EA:





