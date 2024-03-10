All Blogs / Other All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Other Alpha Grid MT5: General description of SETTINGS 10 March 2024, 07:12 Aliaksandr Charkes 0 1 225 Alpha Grid MT5 Supported strategies Examples of settings General FAQ Alpha Grid MT5 : Settings by Category GENERAL Description of GRID Settings >> Initial Price Settings >> Modes of BINDING initial prices >> PHANTOM mode >> Re-opening closing positions >> Modes for tracking various trading values Description of the settings related to trading with the specified Price Range >> Description of settings related to Time Tracking >> Description of settings related to Profit and Loss Tracking >> Multiple trading with Profit and Loss tracking >> ALPHA Mode >> Other SETTINGS and FEATURES >> #Alpha Grid MT5 Source To add comments, please log in or register Alpha Grid MT5: Examples of settings Other 185 0 1 Alpha Grid MT5: General description of SETTINGS Other 1225 0 Alpha Grid MT5: Alpha Mode Other 432 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 27 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 71 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB